KOCHI: Clearing all hurdles, the Muziris Heritage Project, one of the largest green conservation project in India, is ready for a fresh take off. The Muziris Projects Limited, a company floated to overlook Muziris heritage development work, is all set to expedite the renovation and restoration works, proposed under first and the second phase.

Muziris Heritage Project aims at conserving heritage sites from Mathilakam in Thrissur to Vypeen in Ernakulam. The project covers 14 panchayats and 2 municipal corporations.

Muziris, an ancient port which witnessed trade connection with more than 30 countries, has a lot of historical significance, making it a prominent heritage site.

A brainchild of current finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, the project took off in 2009. "There was a delay in execution. The last few years saw no action in this regard. However, now the government wants to promote the project and funds are being sanctioned quickly. We have initiated the tender proceedings for the renovation of sites to be completed in the phase-1. Similarly, a masterplan for the second phase has been completed. We have also invited tender for the second phase work," said P M Nowshad, managing director, Muziris Project Limited.

140 crore spent so far

In the initial stage, a fund of over Rs 140 crores has been spent. "If the construction work is completed as planned, we can throw it open to the public in 4-5 years. We cannot afford any delay as the Muziris Heritage project already has attained fame at international level. The fund is no more an issue as the government has promised all assistance," he said.

Benny Kuriakose, a project consultant, said though Muziris Heritage project was started with a comprehensive plan, changes were alterations were made later.

"At around 23 sites where work was carried out in the first phase, rectifications had to be made later. However, now the project is back on track. Earlier, the Muziris Project Limited did not have a dedicated managing director. Now that the government has appointed a managing director who has the vision to materialise it and the skill to market it across the globe. " he said.

Benny Kuriakose said when the project started in 2009, very few people were familiar with the word 'Muziris'. "Now you visit, North Paravoor, Kodungallor and coastal region, plenty of shops, hotels, establishment, business centres have been named Muziris. The local resident has warmed up to the ideal," he said.

27 museums to come up

As many as 27 museums will be established when the entire project work is completed. Currently, five museums have been developed and four are under construction in the first phase.

With the second phase development work commencing, renovation and development will be carried out at 19 different places. The synagogue and Jewish cemetery at Mala, along with the historic Vypikotta seminary and market at Chendamangalam, will be renovated.

Museums under consideration are chavittu nadakam museum at Gothuruth, P Kesavadev museum at Kedamangalam, a museum at Chendamangalam, police and military museum at Pallipuram, Christian lifestyle museum and Kodungallur Bhagavathi temple museum. The Jewish Centre at Paravoor and Chendamangalam will get a facelift while interpretation centres will come up at Pattanam. The Syed Mohammad Memorial Centre will be renovated.

For Pattanam and Holycross interpretation centres and the museum at Kodungallur Bhagavathi temple, an amount of Rs 9.43 crore have been cleared.

Sanction has been provided to acquire land for developing the Mala synagogue. Another

Rs 1.09 crore has been sanctioned for the repair work of the buildings completed as part of Phase 1 of the Muziris Heritage project. Other proposed museums include the museum of aquatic life at Vadakkekkara, a museum of Kerala literature at Kodungallur and a museum on coir and inland Fishing.

To connect these heritage sites through waterways, renovation of existing jetties and construction of new ones are planned. Renovation and development of jetties will be carried out at Kodungallur-Azhikode Marthoma Church, Thiruvanchikulam, Pallipuram Fort, Gothuruth Valiyapally and at Kuttichira near North Paravoor. A fund of Rs 22.5 lakh has been granted for the purpose.

"There will not another heritage project similar to Muziris in India. People and experts have been very responsive towards the Muziris project after visiting our sites. We have synagogues, church, temples, mosques, palaces, ancients houses, markets, museums closely linked with the history of Kerala under Muziris project. We are looking to market the Muziris not only in India but also at International level," PM Nowshad said.