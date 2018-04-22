KOCHI: There has been a change of guard at the Ernakulam Medical College with P P Mohanan replacing previous incumbent V K Sreekala as the principal. The MC superintendent was also transferred a few months ago and the absence of effective administration at the hospital had led to a firestorm of criticism from various quarters on several occasions.

The hospital has now gone in for a total revamp, with new specialities being announced. Besides, appointments have been made to vacant posts in various departments including, neurology, nephrology and cardiology wings. In 2017, the government had created more than 100 posts in these departments. The five-storeyed building being built for the Cardiology Department at a cost of `12 crore is also nearing completion.

"Many new posts have been created and several specialists appointed. Now that the nephrologists have joined, our main problem is infrastructure. We have only five dialysis machines and the matter was taken up with the government. There is also the need for a paediatric surgeon and neurosurgeon. The neurosurgeon's post has already been created and will hopefully be filled soon. Only then can we set up a functional trauma care facility. We have also sought the creation of a paediatric surgeon's post. We do have enough funds with even the private entities helping us through CSR funds," said Peter, Superintendent, Ernakulam Medical College.

The KIIFB has allocated `235 crore for building the super speciality block. The building has got the approval of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the tendering process is on.