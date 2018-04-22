KOCHI: To attract public towards historical sites and museums, the Muziris Project Limited would be install signage boards along the National Highway 66 stretch at Mathilakam, Kodungallur, North Paravur and Varapuzha. Similarly, the bypass stretch of NH-66 at Kodungallur would be beautified to provide information about Muziris sites to passing vehicles and tourists.

P M Nowshad, MD, Muziris Project Limited said Rs 2.6 crores have been sanctioned to install signages at the roadsides. “The majority of Muziris sites are located on both sides of NH 66. However, the majority of people passing through the NH stretch are not aware of such historical sites. By providing signages, we can bring in more public to our sites,” he said.

The project of installing the signages would be done by INKEL.

Tendering procedure has started. Similarly, the bypass stretch of NH 66 which connect major Muziris sites would be beautified with installations.

“We are also looking to bring in a cycling stretch along the bypass. Tourist passing through the bypass can learn about Muziris by seeing the installations,” Nowshad said.

Boat tour packages

The Muziris Project Limited will soon introduce boat tour packages to heritage sites. The trial run of the tour package is currently being carried out. MPL has 11 boats, including air-conditioned and no-airconditioned.

The boat would be covering, Pattanam, Paravur Synagogue, Paliam Kovilakom, Paliam Nallukettu, Gothuruthu Chavittunadakam, KottapuramMarket, Kottapuram Fort, Cheraman Juma Masjid, Pallipuram Fort, Sahodran Ayyapan Museum, Chendamangalam synagogue, Vypeekotta seminary, Pallipuram Manju Matha Church, Mathoma Church, Kesari Museum, Abdul Rahman Sahib Museum, Thiruvanchikulam Mahadeva temple and Kodungallur Bhagavathi Temple.

Premium package

Admits 24, Rs 19,800, limited period offer-Rs 14,850

Premium package II

Admits 16, package cost Rs 13,500,

limited period offer-Rs 10,800

Student package- I

Admits 22, package cost Rs 15,400,

special limited period offer Rs 11,550

Student package-II

Admits 33, package cost Rs 31,000

special offer for limited period Rs 17,325.

Family premium water tax package- Admits Rs 3000,

time-9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Boating on the hop on hop off service (1 hour) -Admits 24,

Rs 4,000, Boating in water taxi (1 hour)-Admits 6, Rs 3,000