KOCHI: There is a good news for the kids in the Angamaly municipality as a new children's park will be opened for them soon. Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas will inaugurate the newly constructed park on April 25. Situated close to the national highway, the park has been constructed by spending an amount of Rs 1 crore.

"Earlier, the people in Angamaly had to travel to Aluva and Ernakulam to visit a children's park. Though budgetary allocations had been made for the project in all the budgets presented in the last 25 years, the project remained on the paper. However, this time, the Angamaly municipality used the funds and completed the project without depending on any sponsorship," said a press release issued by the District Information Office.

The initial procedures for the construction of the park had begun three years ago. The civic body later identified a suitable plot near the national highway for the project. The vacant plot was earlier used as a waste dumping yard. Later, the Motor Vehicle Department cleared the area and used it for conducting driving licence tests. Last year, the municipality took over the land with the permission of the government for constructing the park.

The design aspect of the park was completed by officials of the municipality. Apart from an open playground and other amenities, a huge structure of a dinosaur has been installed in the park to attract children. A walkway has also been constructed in the park for the convenience of morning walkers.

Palm trees brought from Thrissur have been planted in different parts of the park to provide a green and refreshing look. Angamaly municipal chairperson M A Gracy said more amenities will be provided for the children visiting the park. The expansion of the park is currently under consideration.

It has been decided not to collect entry fees from the people coming to the park. All maintenance work will carried out under the direct supervision of Angamaly municipality.