KOCHI: Don't let temperature hinder your wanderlust. Express takes you through a few tourist spots around the district where one is greeted by pristine nature

Bored? A family outing to a tourist spot is ideal. But, what if all the popular spots are crowded and, subsequently, all one gets to experience is the mixed odour of sweat and disappointment in this humid weather?

However, there are spots that give respite from monotonous days and an unequivocal impression of nature. Express takes a look at a few spots that are slowly gaining popularity for those Kochi residents lusting to wander.

1) Aruvikuzhi Waterfalls

Situated 76 km from the Kochi, this 100 feet high waterfalls is an ideal monsoon picnic spot for families. It is located near Pallickathode in Kottayam district. Though it is not developed into a tourist spot, visitors can spend close to an hour in the place. To all those who haven't ever taken a cold shower in a waterfall, this one's for you.

To reach: Via NH 183 or Oravackal Koorali Road.

2) Ayyappan Mudi (Mount Ayyappa)

The rocky hillock is located in Ernakulam district. As the name suggests, there is a temple on top of the hill. However, the scenic beauty from the top of the hill is something to kill for. One can even get a glimpse of the Malayattoor mountain on the horizon. Because of the temple, visitors are obligated to follow certain manners.

To reach: Eight km from Kothamangalam enroute to Thattekad.

3) Suvarnodhyanam Biological Park

An eco-tourism project by the Forest Department, the place was developed into a biological park with flora and fauna from the different regions of the state. The four hectares of land parallel to the airport road, where the park has been set, was handed over to the Forest Department by the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in 1999, in exchange for the two hectares of land conceded for the airport's signal system near Thattekkad. The park is an ideal 'breath of fresh air' for all those who are waiting for their loved ones in CIAL.

To reach: From Athani, the park is on the right before the CIAL golf course.

4) Kaprikkad Eco-tourism project

Run by the Forest Department, the place is situated on the banks of Periyar River. It is adjacent to Kodanad Elephant Training Centre and 9 km away from Paniyeli Poru, another

eco-tourism site run by the Forest Department. This is the ideal picnic spot for those wanting a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. One will be welcomed by the cool breeze and the sing-song flow of the river.

To reach: The place is 3 km away from Malayattor and 10 km from Kalady.

5) Nedumbarachira

Situated just 50 metres from Paniyeli Poru eco-tourism project, this village tourism project was developed and run by District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). Nedumbarachira is the biggest one in Koovappady panchayat. A walkway has been constructed on the banks of the waterbody. As part of the initial phase of the project, a children's park and pedal boating facilities were also constructed.

To reach: The site is located on the Vallom-Kodanad stretch between Alattuchira and Panamkuzhy.