KOCHI: Mutual trust is eroding fast in the present-day society and no one is remotely bothered about showing love and dedication, with a facade hiding the persona behind the persons, Mata Amrithanandamayi told devotees here on Monday.

Speaking at the Satsang organised as part of Brahmasthanotsavam at Edappally, Amma said,

"The society is losing mutual trust and nobody cares to share love and dedication. We all wear a mask and beneath the facade is our true self which sometimes we fail to recognise The world is facing the threat of wars, terror attacks, violent crimes and environment problems."

The parents fulfil the demands of the children expecting them to prosper in life. However, they do not think about the consequences. We should have control over our desires or it will have an adverse effect on our lives, she said.

"People are shrinking themselves to mobile phones and TV. They make friends on Facebook but in the process get isolated from the real world," Amma said.

Several thousand devotees thronged the Brahmasthanam on Monday to have Amma's darsan. K V Thomas MP; MLAs Hibi Eden and K J Maxi; Oushadhi chairman K R Viswambharan, Jai Hind TV chief editor K P Mohanan, Central Warehousing Corporation director K V Pradeep Warrier, Corporation coucillor Ambika Sudarshanan, Chinmaya Mission Tripunithura Acharya Kalyan Chaitanya, Edappally Brahmasthana Samithi representative A S Raghunath and others participated.

The working capital for Amritha self-help groups and dress materials for members were distributed on the occasion. The distribution of potable water dispensing units under the 'Jeevamritham' programme launched by Mata Amrithanandamayi Mutt for Amballoor, Kodungalloor and Chottanikkara panchayats was also held. The Brahmasthanostsavam will conclude on Tuesday.