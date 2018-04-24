KOCHI: Expressing concern over the spurt in stray-dog menace in the state, the Kerala High Court observed the life of a human being is more valuable than that of a stray dog.

The court issued the order while allowing the petition filed by Jose Maveli, Aluva seeking to quash the criminal case pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Kochi. The petitioner and other accused person in the case alleged to have committed offences under 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) and several sections under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the prosecution, the petitioner and others caught four stray dogs using a trap and took them in a vehicle to another place, where they were tied to a tree.

The court observed several people have been victims of stray dogs. Even infants have been attacked and killed in their homes. There have been no effective measures to curb the menace.

"Faced with the situation, people have taken certain measures which they believe is necessary to protect innocent persons. Certainly, the life of a human being is more valuable than the life of a stray dog. The court doesn't think the petitioners wanted to subject the dogs to cruelty. Their intention was only to protect human beings," the court observed.