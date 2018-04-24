KOCHI:Every person enters into a defence job with utmost passion and dedication. But after the service of 15 or 20 years in defence, the men return to their families and often take up a job as security guards or clerks in banks. This is a commonly seen scenario.

But there are a few retired naval veterans, all of them aged in the 30s decided to venture into the entrepreneurial field and made a mark of themselves. Subi Lal, Santhosh Sumesh, A V Praneesh Anoop Thampi and Anoop Jayaram. The first four started an IT Company, Dreamster Software Technologies at Tripunithura. Subi Lal along with Anoop Jayaram began a Door2Cinema Media Productions which operates as Deva Gyan Creative Studio, a business branding and digital marketing company in Thevara.The retirement benefits from Indian Navy is the only capital they used for starting the company and so far there are no other investments raised.

Dreamster was started soon after the retirement of officers in 2017. The founders of this company have years of extensive development and project management experience in various complex software system used across Indian Navy. The services of dreamster are divided into four; Software development, Tech consultancy, Training and Hosting services. Software development includes website design, web application development, E-commerce websites and Mobile applications. The world is growing technologically and every business requires to be present online to reach their customers since they

Mathafreshfish.com is the best example of dreamster's work. They had developed a retail fish selling website. Dreamster is also planning to give training for the freshers. Affordable, reliable and secure hosting services are the other targets of this IT Company.

Deva Gyan Creative Studio, started by the remaining officers is a digital marketing company that does business branding and online promotion to businesses. The services include branding, social media management, e-commerce platforms store management and advertisement films production.All the services provided by Dev Gyan are user-friendly and beneficial to both users and businesses at the same time, says the team. They are providing digital marketing support to various innovative startups like Invigro Dog Food.

These are some of the motivational steps the retired officers put forward for their fellow mates to go with their dreams even after retirement. "We found it strange in the beginning, but later realised entrepreneurship is an art, the art of business. We see many happy clients and is satisfied to give our services to the nation. Although we have exhausted the retirement benefits in the bootstrapping stage itself, we could see progress in revenue," says Subi Lal, the serial Entrepreneur behind both startups.

He mentioned that they are grateful to Indian Navy for giving the right training and insisting that every soldier should try to give back their experience to the country. He concluded with the expectation that the trend of entering into the business field that they set will be foolowed by future generations.