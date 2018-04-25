KOCHI: The Mullassery canal is planned to be cleaned and revitalised before June. The Principal Adviser to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E Sreedharan, on Tuesday, urged the corporates and associations like Chamber of Commerce to contribute financially to meet the expenses for the cleaning activities.

Sreedharan was speaking at the discussions organised by the Kerala Managment Association (KMA) to find ways to end waterlogging in Kochi.

The Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV) lead by Sreedharan, Kochi Corporation and DMRC has decided to launch joint efforts for solving the waterlogging in the city.

"For the cleaning of the canal, we are expecting an expense of Rs 50 lakh. While the motors can be installed at an additional expense of another Rs 50 lakh. The machines for cleaning will be provided by DMNRC. However, the flow of water in the canals is disrupted at many places because of concrete and other waste materials dumped in it. Our efforts are to complete the cleaning before the monsoon," said Sreedharan.

The plan is to implement the proposal submitted by Esteem Developers in 2005 to solve the waterlogging issues. The priority of the plan will be to resolve the waterlogging at MG Road and the area between BTH and High Court. The wastewater from South railway station and KSRTC are now flowing through the Perandoor canal for nearly five kilometres to reach the backwaters. An inspection by the Kochi Mayor and her team have found most of the canals in the city are stagnant because of waste dumping. As a solution to these issues, five new pipes will be laid at the drains in Foreshore Road. the drains at a length of six and a half kilometres will have to be cleaned. "We also aim to undertake a plan for mosquito eradication in Kochi. As a first step, an awareness programme will be launched in this regard," added Sreedharan.