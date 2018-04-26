KOCHI: The city has miles to go to improve its public transportation system since an overwhelming number of Kochiites walk down to the first and last-mile connectivity point, according to a survey by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPRR).As per the findings of the 'Mobility and Mode Distribution in Kochi' survey, there is a further need to modernise the public transport system to reduce the public's reliance on private vehicles leading to traffic snarls. The primary data was collated from 400 respondents with the help of a structured questionnaire.

While nearly 53.2 per cent and 49.7 per cent of women surveyed prefer walking upto the first mile and last-mile connectivity respectively, 27 per cent of the men usetwo-wheelers to reach the first and last-mile connectivity. Only 12 per cent of the women prefer two-wheelers for their first and last-mile connectivity. As many as 20 per cent of men rely on cars for first and last-mile connectivity. However, in the case of women, only 10 per cent prefer cars for their first and last-minute connectivity.Among the respondents, 73 per cent of the women flagged safety as the main issue with public transport system in Kochi. In the case of men, 57.7 per cent gave top priority to safety when it came to the public transport system here.Similarly, 65.5 percent of the women and 57.7 per cent of men ranked cleanliness in public transport and related infrastructure as an important factor.

A service that is direct and conveniently scheduled is an important factor. Nearly 72 percent of the women surveyed consider the availability of direct services as very an important factor while choosing public transport.On whether cars are to blame for the traffic congestion, 55.5 per cent of the respondents agreed with it while 38 per cent thought otherwise.

However, 6.5 per cent did not have a clear opinion on this. The study shows the major gaps within public transport and the firstand last-mile connectivity issue. Majority of the population depends on buses for their daily travel, while the first and last-mile connectivity is not adequate or sufficient. More than 50 per cent of the population reaches the first and last-mile connectivity point on foot. There is a need for better connectivity and direct services. The availability of information such as timetable and bus routes are very important, the survey said.