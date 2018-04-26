KOCHI: Amid the Opposition uproar in the Corporation council on Wednesday for a vigilance probe into the Rs one crore additional liability allegedly incurred by the civic body in the tonnage scheme - when new norms were introduced for signing the agreement with a private contractor for transporting waste to the Brahmapuram treatment plant- Mayor Soumini Jain refused to give in and instead ordered a departmental investigation into the charge.

Despite Jain standing her ground, the Opposition members stuck to the demand for a Vigilance probe leading to a slanging match with the ruling members. According to the Opposition LDF, the Corporation incurred the additional liability when the Steering Committee unanimously introduced the tonnage scheme overriding stiff opposition from the Standing Committee.

" Even the Standing Committee had registered its strong protest against implementing the tonnage system for waste collection. However, the Steering Committee headed by the Mayor went in for the tonnage system. On account of this, the Corporation incurred a loss of Rs one crore. How can a steering committee take such a decision even in the face of the Standing Committee's stern opposition?" said V P Chandran, Opposition councillor.

According to fellow Opposition councillor, Benedict Fernandez, " The secretary is also a member of the Steering Committee. When the allegation is against the Steering Committee, how can the secretary conduct a probe? Who are they trying to shield by shying away from a Vigilance probe"?

Replying to the Opposition, the Mayor said a decision on the Vigilance probe can be taken only after getting the secretary's report.

"The Steering Committee had merely given its recommendation and the entire decision was taken by the council. The responsibility of taking a decision is vested with the council and not with the Steering Committee. The high-level probe can be initiated only on the basis of the internal probe's findings," Jain said.

Meanwhile, Health Committee chairperson V K Minimol said the frequent hartals, workers’ strike and holidays have adversely impacted the waste transportation. “Though the contractor was asked to provide more vehicles to remove the tree branches felled by the heavy winds, he did not oblige. The Corporation handles 245 tonnes of waste every day and the additional garbage, including huge branches of trees, could not be removed due to the shortage of vehicles and workers,” she said.

Earlier, the council meeting also decided to initiate steps to prune the tree branches which pose a threat to public life and safety. Waterlogging, drainage cleaning, mosquito menace, natural calamities, stamp paper shortage and the Kaloor culvert issue also figured in the council meeting.