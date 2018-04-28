Kerala: Chambakkara bridge work resumes after trade union leaders withdraw strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The reconstruction work of the bridge at Chambakkara in the Vittila -Pettah section of the Kochi Metro Rail, which was at a standstill owing to a trade union stir, resumed on Friday. The representatives of contractor Marymatha constructions and the local trade union leaders arrived at a consensus on the deployment of the workforce, following which the strike was withdrawn.

The work of the Chambakkara bridge was first disrupted by the local workers last Saturday, who demanded a 50 per cent representation in the total workforce. After four days, the work resumed on Wednesday afternoon but was disrupted again by the CITU and INTUC members. They demanded 50 per cent of labour force deployed at the construction sites should be their members. However, the contractors said since most of the work requires skilled labourers, they will not be able to provide the said representation to local workers, which resulted in the standstill.

“It was decided in the talks that all unskilled works like cutting of iron rods will be henceforth be done by the local workers while the staff employed by the contractor will handle the skilled jobs. Following the decision, the works restarted on Friday noon,” according to a DMRC officer. Presently, construction of the ‘Bowstring Bridge’, a bridge formed of an arch of concrete, is on at Chambakkara.As per the deadline, the DMRC wants to complete the work on the bridge in mid-2019 so as to complete the work of the metro rail on the stretch by June 2020.