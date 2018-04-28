Naval Air Enclave opened at Cochin International Airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Naval Air Enclave (NAE) at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Nedumbassery, for operation of large military aircraft was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A R Karve on Friday.

Large military aircraft such as the P8I that cannot be accommodated at the Naval Air Station in Kochi (INS Garuda) can be operated from the NAE. This will facilitate not only enhanced surveillance capabilities in the Arabian Sea and South Indian Ocean but also undertake other roles such as search and rescue, monitoring sea lanes of communication and anti-piracy missions.

The operational trials of naval taxi link and apron of NAE were undertaken on the occasion. Trials included independent ground movement of aircraft and helicopters between CIAL and NAE, parking of these aircraft at the apron and their sequential departure from CIAL.

The NAE has a large hangar, a spacious dispersal (apron) and a taxi link for connecting the apron to the maneuvering area of CIAL. The facility has been constructed in close cooperation with the Government of Kerala, Military Engineering Service (MES), CIAL, Airport Authority of India (AAI), KSEB, and BSNL.