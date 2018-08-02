Home Cities Kochi

Explore Arabian Sea on board luxury cruise Nefertiti  

Named after Nefertiti, the Egyptian queen renowned for her beauty, the vessel has the capacity to accommodate 200 passengers in its three decks.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nefertiti, the luxury cruise liner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One can soon explore the magnificent beauty of the Arabian sea while relaxing in the luxury of a cruise vessel. The Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation of Kerala is all set to launch, Nefertiti, the most luxurious cruise vessel in the country soon. The vessel which boasts of a luxurious Egyptian design has been built in Goa and is expected to arrive in Kochi within a couple of weeks. The vessel built at an expense of Rs 18 crore will offer a stunning experience of night time cruise through the Arabian sea along with a sumptuous dinner with lip-smacking side dishes. The KSINC is hoping to lure foreign tourists and corporate firms by offering world-class luxury cruise.

Named after Nefertiti, the Egyptian queen renowned for her beauty, the vessel has the capacity to accommodate 200 passengers in its three decks. Registered as a Class VI vessel under the Merchant Shipping Act, Nefertiti has a total length of 48.5 metres and a width of 14.5 metres. The draft of a vessel or the distance between the water surface and the lowest point of the vessel is 2.5 metre. Nefertiti offers a cruise through the sea with four-star facility and entertainment programmes. 

There is a spacious conference hall, a luxurious dining hall, a bar lounge, 3D movie house, play space for children and a sun deck. The cruise vessel is ideal for business meetings, wedding reception and corporate get together. It is expected to be introduced during the Onam season. 

It is the success of Sagararani, the cruise boat that offers breakfast, lunch and sunset cruise to tourists who want to explore the splendours of Kerala backwaters, that encouraged KSINC to launch the luxury cruise vessel in Kochi. Sagararani has a conference hall which can accommodate 40 persons, a DJ floor and space for onboard entertainment, including food and beverages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation of Kerala luxurious cruise vessel Nefertiti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century