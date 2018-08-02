HC dismisses plea against order to withdraw Kannur Medical College affiliation

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the order of the Admission Supervisory Committee for Professional Colleges which had recommended the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to withdraw the affiliation of Kannur Medical College (MC) for the 2018-19 academic year.

The petition had been filed by the Kannur MC principal alleging the committee’s order was illegal. The petitioner alleged he was not heard before the committee issued the order.The committee had recommended the withdrawal of the affiliation as the college failed to refund the fee collected from some of the students admitted in the 2016-17 academic year.

The court observed the college failed to comply with the stipulations for granting admission and charging fees. Despite repeated directives by the committee, the college authorities did not return the amount, following which the committee felt it necessary to make the recommendation to KUHS.

What led to the recommendation

The Admission Supervisory Committee had issued the order recommending the withdrawal of the affiliation on a complaint filed by students seeking the reimbursement of the fee collected from them by the college management.

The complainants alleged the management collected `20 lakh to `50 lakh from them besides collecting bank guarantees from certain student to secure future payments. The parents of the students had submitted they had arranged admission of their wards in other medical colleges in anticipation of the refund.

The committee had asked the college management to pay half the amount claimed by the complainants by July 27. When the case came up for hearing on July 25 before the Committee, the college principal sought an adjournment, which the committee rejected and made the recommendation.