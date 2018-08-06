Home Cities Kochi

Breathless she swam, to the top of the podium

Kochi native Liyana Fathima swept rivals away in the butterfly and freestyle races of the state meet

Published: 06th August 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Liyana Fathima during the race

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: She dived into the water and all that rung in her ears was the national anthem being played out while she stood on the Olympic podium. But first, she should win the race. The moment her body felt the water, it looked as if she is being engulfed by the large mass without a trace. Her body went in the water like a sharp blade cutting a cake flawlessly. Her arms and legs flailed and glided through the water like a mermaid.

This level of perfection reflected on the scoreboard as well. Liyana Fathima Umer, a Class VIII student of Global Public School in Kochi, has broken the state record in 100 metres butterfly stroke and 50 metres freestyle at the 66th Kerala State Aquatic Championships held at LCPE swimming pool in Kariyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

She was titled the individual champion with four gold and a silver. Liyana’s stint with swimming began at the age of six. “I wanted my daughter to learn swimming,” says Umer Nizar, her father. “And it was part of the curriculum in the school as well. The training at the school is very professional.”  

She began training for competitive swimming in the same year. She has been participating and winning in swimming competitions since then. Liyana is being coached by Santhosh Kumar, who is the head swimming coach at Global Public School. “She gets extensive training in the school,” says Umer. “After school, Liyana is given one-on-one training by Santhosh at RECCAA.”

After this championship, she has qualified for the national school championship. “Hopefully, she will be able to participate in the National Games and the subsequent international championships,” says her father.
Her constant support system is her father, mother Rahila Nizar and sister Jumana. Liyana aims to make the country proud at the Olympics.“That is the ultimate dream,” says Umer with Liyana’s same determination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta