Breathless she swam, to the top of the podium

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: She dived into the water and all that rung in her ears was the national anthem being played out while she stood on the Olympic podium. But first, she should win the race. The moment her body felt the water, it looked as if she is being engulfed by the large mass without a trace. Her body went in the water like a sharp blade cutting a cake flawlessly. Her arms and legs flailed and glided through the water like a mermaid.

This level of perfection reflected on the scoreboard as well. Liyana Fathima Umer, a Class VIII student of Global Public School in Kochi, has broken the state record in 100 metres butterfly stroke and 50 metres freestyle at the 66th Kerala State Aquatic Championships held at LCPE swimming pool in Kariyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

She was titled the individual champion with four gold and a silver. Liyana’s stint with swimming began at the age of six. “I wanted my daughter to learn swimming,” says Umer Nizar, her father. “And it was part of the curriculum in the school as well. The training at the school is very professional.”

She began training for competitive swimming in the same year. She has been participating and winning in swimming competitions since then. Liyana is being coached by Santhosh Kumar, who is the head swimming coach at Global Public School. “She gets extensive training in the school,” says Umer. “After school, Liyana is given one-on-one training by Santhosh at RECCAA.”

After this championship, she has qualified for the national school championship. “Hopefully, she will be able to participate in the National Games and the subsequent international championships,” says her father.

Her constant support system is her father, mother Rahila Nizar and sister Jumana. Liyana aims to make the country proud at the Olympics.“That is the ultimate dream,” says Umer with Liyana’s same determination.