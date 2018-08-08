Kochi boat collision: Fisherfolk lead rescue operation

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: After they were thrown into the cold, roaring sea in darkness, it was fellow fishermen who first came to their rescue.

“Many boats had cast nets in the area when the mishap occurred. Fishermen in other boats spotted the remains of the damaged boat and alerted others.

When they arrived, the boat had sunk. Only some wooden pieces were seen floating. Naren Sarkar and Edwin were found clinging to a wooden plank,” said Selvan, captain of a boat which was part of the rescue operation.

Edwin suffered a fracture in his leg and had breathing problems as he drank water mixed with diesel. Diesel from the boat spread all around. But that helped fishers identify the accident spot.

According to the fishers, the Navy and Coast Guard failed to quickly respond to the distress call. However, Fisheries Assistant Director K K Lajid said, “We had alerted all agencies.”