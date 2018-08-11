Aluva pump house toil hard to ensure water for all

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the district worked itself up into a full on panic mode following the release of water from Idukki and Idamalayar dams, people at the Water Works substation at Aluva were dealing with rising turbidity in water. Fake news spread like wildfire that the water authority has stopped pumping as water entered the pump house.

READ | Kerala rains: Water woes mount in Kochi

Anil Kumar Augustin, an assistant executive engineer, refutes the claims. “The turbidity of water had risen to 400, possibly the highest in the past two decades. We had to regulate the water pumping to prevent extra load into the filter bed. People will face some difficulties but water supply will continue. If water level increases enough to submerge the pumphouse, the electricity will be cut off,” he added.“We can manage until the water level rises two more metres from now. Till then there is no threat of submersion and even if that’s the case, we are fully equipped to deal with it,” said Jolly KK, executive engineer.

READ | Demand for water tankers and bottles across Kochi

While a couple of small pump houses from Panamkuzhy to Puthenvelikkara which supply water to maybe 300 houses had been submerged, the pump house at Aluva still functions round the clock albeit, a bit restricted.

Working hard



The possible water crisis in the city has been gnawing the personnel at Water Works.

Aneesh, a staff, Riyas an electrician, and Tolly, an overseer, are working extra time to ensure pumping goes unhindered.“They constantly check the turbidity, add necessary chemicals and regulate the water supply. Especially when water is coming at such a frequency, constant evaluation is important. The effort every single person put forward for this tedious effort is applaudable.” said Anilkumar Augustin. The AE, mechanical superintendent, overseers and electrical wing are all taking a combined effort.