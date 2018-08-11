Honour for pioneering the pilgrim’s progress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva-based social activist T S Moosa Haji won this year’s Quaib-e-Millat Award instituted by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in memory of Muhammad Ismail Sahib. Moosa Haji was selected for the award for his contributions to the Muslim community through Aluva Hajj Cell- which was set up to help the Hajj pilgrims. Moosa Haji has not only assisted pilgrims from all over Kochi but also has helped those from neighbouring districts of Kottayam and Idukki.

He launched his services in 1960 when Hajj pilgrims of Kerala could not even think of air travel.

It was from Chennai and Mumbai that the Hajj pilgrims used to go for the pilgrimage. Moosa Haji recollected that over the past 55 years, he has sent an average of 800 pilgrims every year to Mecca. When the number of pilgrims increased, Moosa Haji opened Aluva Hajj Cell. He has also led the Hajj Group for more than ten times. Moosa Haji, who is a graduate from Kerala University, has also served as the secretary of All Kerala Fruit Merchant Association.