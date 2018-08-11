Home Cities Kochi

Honour for pioneering the pilgrim’s progress

Aluva-based social activist T S Moosa Haji won this year’s Quaib-e-Millat Award instituted by the IUML in memory of Muhammad Ismail Sahib. 

Published: 11th August 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva-based social activist T S Moosa Haji won this year’s Quaib-e-Millat Award instituted by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in memory of Muhammad Ismail Sahib. Moosa Haji was selected for the award for his contributions to the Muslim community through Aluva Hajj Cell- which was set up to help the Hajj pilgrims. Moosa Haji has not only assisted pilgrims from all over Kochi but also has helped those from neighbouring districts of Kottayam and Idukki.

 He launched his services in 1960 when Hajj pilgrims of Kerala could not even think of air travel. 
It was from Chennai and Mumbai that the Hajj pilgrims used to go for the pilgrimage. Moosa Haji recollected that over the past 55 years, he has sent an average of 800 pilgrims every year to Mecca. When the number of pilgrims increased, Moosa Haji opened Aluva Hajj Cell. He has also led the Hajj Group for more than ten times. Moosa Haji, who is a graduate from Kerala University, has also served as the secretary of All Kerala Fruit Merchant Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala