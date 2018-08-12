Kerala rains: Joint action on cards to make flood-hit areas habitable

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though people in the flood-affected areas are returning to their houses, threat of water-borne diseases looms large. A joint action plan of all department concerned would be implemented to make the houses habitable and areas disease free, said district medical officer.

“The joint action plan would be implemented on a war footing and we will need maximum participation from the public,” said Ernakulam district medical officer N K Kuttappan. “The Health Department will do all basic works like bleaching of wells and water bodies and cleaning of houses with the help of volunteers. However, wells that retain flood water are a matter of concern and will hopefully be sorted out soon by the authorities concerned, “ he added.

“While the number of fever cases has gone down, we do expect some cases of water-borne diseases. Hence, we have issued the usual warnings,” he added.