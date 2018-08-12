Home Cities Kochi

Kerala rains: Joint action on cards to make flood-hit areas habitable

Though people in the flood-affected areas are returning to their houses, threat of water-borne diseases looms large.

Published: 12th August 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

A joint action plan of all department concerned would be implemented to make the houses habitable and areas disease free (File photo | EPS).

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though people in the flood-affected areas are returning to their houses, threat of water-borne diseases looms large. A joint action plan of all department concerned would be implemented to make the houses habitable and areas disease free, said district medical officer.

ALSO READ | Replenish wetlands, paddy fields or perish

“The joint action plan would be implemented on a war footing and we will need maximum participation from the public,” said Ernakulam district medical officer N K Kuttappan. “The Health Department will do all basic works like bleaching of wells and water bodies and cleaning of houses with the help of volunteers. However, wells that retain flood water are a matter of concern and will hopefully be sorted out soon by the authorities concerned, “ he added.

“While the number of fever cases has gone down, we do expect some cases of water-borne diseases. Hence, we have issued the usual warnings,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
joint action plan Kerala rains Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual