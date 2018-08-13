High strung

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Violinist and composer M S Viswanath will be attempting the World Guinness Record for the longest marathon playing in violin on August 18. M S Viswanath’s violin recitals and Youtube covers have a certain quality that lingers. The elegant euphony can even be termed as the Viswanath effect.

Taking this effect to a whole new level, the violinist is all set to break the World Guinness Record for the longest marathon playing in violin. Currently, Nikolay Madoyen from Armenia, holds the record at 33 hours two minutes and 41 seconds.

An alumni of the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, he is splendid at Carnatic violin and Western violin. “I would choose Western over Carnatic,” says Viswanath, a man of few words. The violinist prefers his music to speak for himself. And how! A self-taught cello artist, he is a member of the Indian National Youth Orchestra. And if this was not enough, he has performed with the prestigious Canadian Symphony Orchestra and the Italian Symphony Orchestra. Having performed with stalwarts such as Hariharan, K J Yesudas, Stephen Devassy, Vijay Yesudas, and Ramesh Narayan, Viswanath has ample confidence for the much-awaited marathon.

“The Guinness people had approved my proposal back in February. Since then, I have been practising and honing my skills. An attempt like this could broaden my international presence,” he says. “I am thankful for the support from my bandmates, doctors and family. It is incredible.”

The founder and lead violinist of the musical band Rithuragas says that uninterrupted practice can lead to physical discomfort characterised by shoulder pains. “There will be doctors present at the venue,” he adds.

Music is his full-time profession and barring live performances, Viswanath also teaches students across all age categories at the National Academy of Music at Kochi, the Thomsun Music Education at Bengaluru and the Cochin Refinary School.

For his upcoming Guinness performance, Viswanath will be playing Carnatic and Western classical compositions that include Vathapi, Samajavara Gamana, Entharo Mahanubhavulu from the Carnatic genre and Mozart’s 40th Symphony, Vivaldi Concerto, Canon in D from the Western genre. Not limiting his performance to classical compositions, Viswanath will also perform songs by Bryan Adams, Eagles, David Guetta and John Denver. The performance, accompanied by more than 20 musicians, will be held at the Riverbourne Centre, Ambily Naga, Tripunithura, from August 18 at 8 am till August 19 at 11 pm.