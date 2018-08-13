Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Cleaning drive begins as water recedes

Volunteers from the area committees of different parties and corporation are helping the people in carrying out cleaning and restoration of homes.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

A woman cleaning up the premises of her house after the water receded at Eloor in Kochi on Sunday | Melton Antony

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the water receding from flood-affected regions and houses, cleaning drive has started in many places. Volunteers from the area committees of different parties and corporation are helping the people in carrying out cleaning and restoration of homes.

“From 11 am, we cleaned around 15 houses. We spotted three snakes in different houses while cleaning. The locals also help us in cleaning activities. It is a collective effort,” said Ashraf, a volunteer who is part of the cleaning initiatives at Chirakkuzhy.

Meanwhile, Deepa Dharmajan, who was bitten by a snake the other day, is recovering at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. “Deepa was rushed to the hospital soon after she was bitten by the snake, which crawled up inside their home,” said Yusuf K K, a resident of Chirakkuzhy.

(EPS/Sanesh)

No end to the grievances

The people of Chirakkuzhy ward no. 9 are cut up with the decision of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to set up a transformer in the vicinity of a pond there.

According to them, the location of the transformer leads to power being switched off whenever the water level in the pond goes up alarmingly. “The KSEB officials switch off the power when the water level in the pond rises, giving us a hard time as we struggle to keep our belongings safe at night,” said Sreedharan, a Chirakkuzhy resident.

Adding to the woes of the residents, there was has been no power in the area for the last two days. The 11 KV lines passing through the compound of houses are also causing difficulties for the people.

MLA cancels annual Onam celebrations

Kochi: Considering the damages caused by heavy rain all over Kerala, Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden has decided to cancel this year’s ‘Ponnona Sree’ - the annual Onam celebrations organised by him. The programme was scheduled to be held at Rajeev Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, on August 18. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Hibi said people should come forward to help those who are living in the flood-affected areas.

ALSO READ | Governor P Sathasivam cancels ‘At Home function on August 15 due to monsoon fury

“I think we should avoid Onam celebrations and provide a helping hand to those who are suffering because of the natural calamity,” said Hibi. The MLA said water is slowly receding from flood-affected areas. The LSGD staff and Health Department officials have launched cleaning activities in the flood-affected areas. “We have asked the staff to intensify the cleaning activities including chlorination at the flood-affected areas in the city,” said Hibi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless