Kerala floods: Cleaning drive begins as water recedes

KOCHI: With the water receding from flood-affected regions and houses, cleaning drive has started in many places. Volunteers from the area committees of different parties and corporation are helping the people in carrying out cleaning and restoration of homes.

“From 11 am, we cleaned around 15 houses. We spotted three snakes in different houses while cleaning. The locals also help us in cleaning activities. It is a collective effort,” said Ashraf, a volunteer who is part of the cleaning initiatives at Chirakkuzhy.

Meanwhile, Deepa Dharmajan, who was bitten by a snake the other day, is recovering at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. “Deepa was rushed to the hospital soon after she was bitten by the snake, which crawled up inside their home,” said Yusuf K K, a resident of Chirakkuzhy.

No end to the grievances

The people of Chirakkuzhy ward no. 9 are cut up with the decision of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to set up a transformer in the vicinity of a pond there.

According to them, the location of the transformer leads to power being switched off whenever the water level in the pond goes up alarmingly. “The KSEB officials switch off the power when the water level in the pond rises, giving us a hard time as we struggle to keep our belongings safe at night,” said Sreedharan, a Chirakkuzhy resident.

Adding to the woes of the residents, there was has been no power in the area for the last two days. The 11 KV lines passing through the compound of houses are also causing difficulties for the people.

MLA cancels annual Onam celebrations

Kochi: Considering the damages caused by heavy rain all over Kerala, Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden has decided to cancel this year’s ‘Ponnona Sree’ - the annual Onam celebrations organised by him. The programme was scheduled to be held at Rajeev Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, on August 18. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Hibi said people should come forward to help those who are living in the flood-affected areas.

“I think we should avoid Onam celebrations and provide a helping hand to those who are suffering because of the natural calamity,” said Hibi. The MLA said water is slowly receding from flood-affected areas. The LSGD staff and Health Department officials have launched cleaning activities in the flood-affected areas. “We have asked the staff to intensify the cleaning activities including chlorination at the flood-affected areas in the city,” said Hibi.