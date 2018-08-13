Home Cities Kochi

Tattwa Centre of Learning Tattwa celebrates second anniversary

The event was inaugurated by councillor Krishnakumar. The event included dance and music programmes by students and a short film made by the mass communication department.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tattwa Centre of Learning, a school which follows a flexible curriculum enabling their students to chase and achieve their dreams, celebrated its second anniversary. The celebrations were held at the Woman’s Association Hall in Pallimukku.

The event was inaugurated by councillor Krishnakumar. The event included dance and music programmes by students and a short film made by the mass communication department made with the help of professionals.

With a customised curriculum, the school focuses on giving importance to both academics and in bringing out the talents in students. The same flexibility is allowed in writing exams too. Following a bespoke model, they offer customised education to a limited number of students. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tattwa Centre of Learning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless