Tattwa Centre of Learning Tattwa celebrates second anniversary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tattwa Centre of Learning, a school which follows a flexible curriculum enabling their students to chase and achieve their dreams, celebrated its second anniversary. The celebrations were held at the Woman’s Association Hall in Pallimukku.

The event was inaugurated by councillor Krishnakumar. The event included dance and music programmes by students and a short film made by the mass communication department made with the help of professionals.

With a customised curriculum, the school focuses on giving importance to both academics and in bringing out the talents in students. The same flexibility is allowed in writing exams too. Following a bespoke model, they offer customised education to a limited number of students.