The wait for DEMU to get longer

KOCHI: The diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) service that the people of Kochi are eagerly waiting will take some more time to start chugging. According to the Railways, work like checking the packing of the ballast under the sleepers, stability and alignment of the rails are on.

“The works are taking place at a great speed. The station is also being given an uplift and installation of various facilities is taking place at the Cochin Harbour Terminus. But the DEMU service will not start for at least 10 more days,” said a Railway officer.

The authorities have to draw up a time schedule and also work out the traffic rate on this line before coming up with the date for the start of the services. “The Railways have decided to conduct two services. The stops and timings will be drawn up keeping in mind the needs of the passengers,” he added.

The Railways also have to appoint staff like a station master and ticketing staff to man the Cochin Harbour Terminus. Once, all these matters are taken care of the services will begin, said the officer.

The Railway plans to conduct two services -one in the morning and the other in the evening to the island. The proposal is to run the DEMU as a connection service to Alleppey-Dhanbad Express and Shornur-Ernakulam passenger.

It has also been proposed to conduct the evening service in such a manner so that the DEMU arrives at Ernakulam Jn before the Kottayam, Shornur and Kayamkulam passengers depart from the station. According to the railway officer, it is the DRM who has to take a decision on these proposals.

A consensus has been arrived at allotting a stop at Katari Bagh near the Naval Base. The station here will be financed by the Navy. The passengers’ associations are also strongly demanding a halt at Perumanur saying it was a stop in the past. At present, there are only two stops-Katari Bagh and Mattanchery, between Ernakulam Jn and the Terminus.

Meanwhile, the DEMU coaches that arrived at Ernakulam Jn from Kollam underwent a complete inspection and have been prepped for service.

