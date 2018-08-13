Home Cities Kochi

Trending is #DoforKerala

The hashtag campaign, #DoforKerala, being launched by the district administration in associating with Anbodu Kochi to extend helping hand to the people of the flood-hit area, is getting a warm recepti

Published: 13th August 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

The collection centre of Anbodu Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hashtag campaign, #DoforKerala, being launched by the district administration in associating with Anbodu Kochi to extend helping hand to the people of the flood-hit area, is getting a warm reception from the public.

The receiving hub set up at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Centre is flooded with the essential goods which will be provided to the flood-hit areas across the state.

“My phone has been ringing non-stop. Many are coming forward ready to donate something. People from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram are sending several essential commodities to the flood-affected victims. The number of essential goods reaching the centre is high compared to the items we received during the Chennai flood,” said Bimal Vas, Anbodu Kochi Volunteer.

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and special officers are coordinating the flood-related activities. M G Rajamanickam and APM Mohammed Hanish are spearheading the relief measures.
Groceries, clothes, water bottles, sanitary products, sleeping mat, first aid, notebooks, school bags, ORS packets, electrolytes, water purifying chlorine tablets, antiseptic lotions and food items are mainly reaching at the hub.

“ Every evening we sort the material and send them to relief camps based on requirements. We now focus on Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Wayanad,” said Vimal.

The involvement of celebrities including Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith, Sarayu and Parvathy also help the initiative reach the mass.

Meanwhile, the NGO is also getting support from the Police Department. R Nishantini IPS is also collecting the relief material.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener