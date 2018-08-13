Trending is #DoforKerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hashtag campaign, #DoforKerala, being launched by the district administration in associating with Anbodu Kochi to extend helping hand to the people of the flood-hit area, is getting a warm reception from the public.

The receiving hub set up at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Centre is flooded with the essential goods which will be provided to the flood-hit areas across the state.

“My phone has been ringing non-stop. Many are coming forward ready to donate something. People from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram are sending several essential commodities to the flood-affected victims. The number of essential goods reaching the centre is high compared to the items we received during the Chennai flood,” said Bimal Vas, Anbodu Kochi Volunteer.

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and special officers are coordinating the flood-related activities. M G Rajamanickam and APM Mohammed Hanish are spearheading the relief measures.

Groceries, clothes, water bottles, sanitary products, sleeping mat, first aid, notebooks, school bags, ORS packets, electrolytes, water purifying chlorine tablets, antiseptic lotions and food items are mainly reaching at the hub.

“ Every evening we sort the material and send them to relief camps based on requirements. We now focus on Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Wayanad,” said Vimal.

The involvement of celebrities including Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith, Sarayu and Parvathy also help the initiative reach the mass.

Meanwhile, the NGO is also getting support from the Police Department. R Nishantini IPS is also collecting the relief material.