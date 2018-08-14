Home Cities Kochi

Arts-sports clubs, LSGs scale down Onam festivities in view of flood havoc

Already, many of these outfits have announced the scrapping of the Onam celebrations in view of the trail of death and devastation caused by the unprecedented rain havoc.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:50 AM

Flood and landslide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting a laudable precedent, several arts and sports clubs, as well as other organisations in the state which usually spend a whopping amount on Onam festivities, have decided to contribute the money thus used to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Under the present circumstances, it is definitely not celebration time for Malayalees. Instead, we should reach out to the victims of the natural calamity. If we can do at least something for them at this stage it will be a huge relief for them. So we have decided to cancel the programme which will cost around `60, 000 and contribute the money to the relief measures,” said Aby Abraham, a member of Kothamangalam-based Care Charitable Club.

Maveli’s ‘fiefdom’ shows the way

Several local bodies too have decided to scale down the Onam festivities and utilise the money thus saved on helping out the flood-hit. Thrikkakara Municipality, which is also home to the Mahabali temple leads the pack having decided to do away with a major portion of the mega celebrations which had a `20 lakh budget.

“The government has allotted the fund for conducting the Onam celebration in Thrikkakara. But the Council meeting on Monday unanimously decided to scale down the celebration cost to `1.5 lakh. The rest of the amount will be handed over to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said Sabu Francis.
Every year clubs and organisation spend crores on Onam celebrations. According to unofficial reports, over 1,000 clubs across the state have already cancelled their Onam celebrations with the aim of contributing the amount to the CM’s Relief Fund.

“The prevailing situation here makes celebrations a strict no no. The incessant rain has caused immense hardship to so many people. We decided to cancel the Onam celebration and contribute the amount set apart for the festivities to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “ Humanity and humaneness are above celebrations,” said Keje Thomas Joseph of Bank Men’s Club.

