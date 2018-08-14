Lucky escape for 161 passengers as Kuwait Airways flight lands off centre at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kuwait Airways aircraft landed off-centred at Kochi airport following heavy rains early on Tuesday morning. A few runway lights were damaged which were repaired immediately and the 161 passengers in the aircraft were safe. There was no damage to the aircraft also.

According to sources at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), a Kuwait Airways flight KU 357, which arrived at 4.20 am on Tuesday faced difficulties in landing due to inclement weather.

Heavy rain had brought down the visibility drastically due to which the aircraft could not keep the alignment with centre line correctly.

The aircraft moved to the edge of the runway and damaged some runway lights on the southern side. After landing, the aircraft taxied to parking area and the passengers alighted safely.

Flight operations on the runway resumed minutes after cleaning and correcting the runway lights. The aircraft returned to Kuwait at 9.40 am with all passengers after wheel change.