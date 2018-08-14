Home Cities Kochi

Munnar put under tight surveillance after suspicious Whatsapp messages

As per intelligence agencies, the messages intercepted from two WhatsApp groups – “Kammamme Ullakkam” and “Kiltan Boys” – reveal that some users in the groups have been calling youth for jihad.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

munnar054102

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement agencies have put Munnar under tight surveillance after intercepts of a few WhatsApp messages revealed that certain Tamil Nadu-based terror groups have been coordinating operations and activities in this state’s prominent tourist destination.

As per intelligence agencies, the messages intercepted from two WhatsApp groups – “Kammamme Ullakkam” and “Kiltan Boys” – reveal that some users in the groups have been calling youth for jihad and spreading hate messages to incite communal violence.  A probe by the police on the users of the groups found a majority of them were from Tamil Nadu and the new members of the group were hotel staff working in various resorts and restaurants in Munnar.

“Some of the members in these groups with admin rights are from Tiruchirappalli and have links in Malaysia. They lured more youth into the groups by circulating porn clips and later started to use the groups to circulate the jihadi messages,” the officers said.  

Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare said the police had strengthened surveillance in Munnar and are tracking the activities of the suspects. “We are aware of the development and are monitoring,” he said.

The Kerala Police have been wary of the rise in activity of a little-known terror group, Base Movement, in Kerala which extended its operations to Kerala from Tamil Nadu. “Munnar is a soft spot for their activities because of the tourist inflow and it’s easy to camouflage. We have collected the details of the admins of both the groups,” said an Idukki-based police officer.

As per the investigation by National Investigation Agency, Base Movement is associated with the Tamil Nadu-based extremist group, Al-Umma, which during its prime days had strong networks in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli. “It is suspected the messages in the WhatsApp groups were more about protesting against certain issues in Kashmir and other parts of the country,” the officers added.

Already, Base Movement has triggered five blasts in south India which include a minor explosion at the Malappuram court premises on November 1, 2016, and at the Kollam court complex on June 15, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener