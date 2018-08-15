Branded clothes sale begins at TDM Hall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Exported branded clothes sale has begun at TDM Hall located on the Ernakulam Durbar Hall Road. These branded outfits are priced from Rs 250 to 700. Men’s branded clothes that include shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers have 80 per cent off. Clothes that range between Rs 300 to 600 for kids, men and women have a reduction of Rs 100 to 200.

Those garments priced between Rs 100 to 2,000 have an off ranging from Rs 250-300. And garments for Rs 1,500-3,000 have a discount of Rs 400-700.New stocks include branded giants such as Levis, Lee Cooper, Black Berry, King and Cross, Mikado, Desigual, Knighthood and Studio NYX. Exciting offers such as four shirts or three pants for Rs 999 can be availed of. Dealers cite the lack of demand in the export of ready-made garments, which explains the lowered price for existing stock. The increase in GST has also been a benefit to them.

Fabrics ranging from chinos cotton, masrice cotton, silky, satis silky, lycra, cotton stretch and denim stretch are widely available. Jeans styles include comfort fit, narrow fit, pencil fit, boot cut, and wrinkle-free street fit. Casuals, formals, and party wear are covered in the range. Traditional prints appealing to ladies such as Rajasthani print, cotton embroidery, Jaipur print, Ahemedabad print, and cotton patchwork are accommodated. The sale is free entry and open seven days a week from 10 am to 10 pm.