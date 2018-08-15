Bringing art home: Kerala Lalithakala Akademi to organise‘Art at Home’ from August 16 to 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The art scene in the state has improved, especially after three successful editions of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Though people have become more aware of the aesthetics in different types of artworks, the number of people owning such pieces still range from meagre to none. Intending to bring about a change in this scene and to cultivate an artistic awareness in the younger generation, the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will organise an art exhibition sale ‘Art at Home’ from August 16 to 31 at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

‘Art at Home’ will be inaugurated by Public Education Director K V Mohankumar. At the function presided over by Nemom Pushparaj, chairman of the Akademi, Hibi Eden MLA will be the chief guest.

Corporation mayor Soumini Jain will inaugurate the sales inauguration. District Collector Muhammed Y Safirulla is expected to make the keynote address.

At the exhibition sale, selected artworks from the Akademi’s collection will be sold at a considerable rate. The gallery and its premises will be decked up for the exhibition, which aims to create an appreciation for art among Malayalis, develop the habit of buying artworks of local artists, and bring about the culture of art literacy in the younger generation.

Along with the exhibition sale by the Akademi, a separate space will be allotted for independent artists looking to sell their works. “Usually the Akademi decides the rates of the artworks. In a first, the artists can assign a price according to their wishes,” said Nemom, in a press conference held here.

Apart from this, a live painting session, mural camp, caricature camp, doodle camp and indigenous works by tribal artists will also be held. Artists Nibin Raj, Sreerag, Sreekumar, Nalin Babu, Rajendran, Binil, Bindulekha, Vijith I V, Raghurama Kini, Vishnu Sreedhar, B T K Ashok, Naveen Kumar, Krishna Kitna, Balasubramani, Thomas Antony, Anoop Radhakrishnan, Gireesh Moozhippadam, Gireesh Pillai, Banerji, Santhosh T S, Ratheesh K R, Sajeev Shooranad, Sajeev B, Vinaya Thejaswi, Ibrahim Badusha, Hassan Kotteparambil and Nivin Narayanan will participate in different camps.Also, various cultural events will be held in the premises of the gallery.