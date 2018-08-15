Home Cities Kochi

CCTV security for Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's city office soon

Recently, the government sanctioned funds to beef up security at the VACB office. "We had requested headquarters to sanction funds for installing CCTV cameras.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The security at the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) office here will be further enhanced with CCTV cameras being installed shortly. Besides, the building housing the establishment will get a facelift due to the modernisation work set to be carried out soon.

Recently, the government sanctioned funds to beef up security at the VACB office. "We had requested headquarters to sanction funds for installing CCTV cameras. Since the VACB units handle some of the most sensitive cases and the documents are kept here, the CCTV camera will enhance the security detail," an officer said.

A sum of `2.08 lakh has been sanctioned for installing the CCTV cameras on the premises. For added security, the VACB has already implemented an electronic file management system. The Phase II implementation of the electronic file management system will begin as soon as the government allocates `27 lakh for the purpose. Similarly, the building will have an elevator for which `33.85 lakh has been sanctioned. The four-storeyed building currently houses the office of the VACB Central Range, VACB Special Cells and VACB district unit, with around 70 personnel working there.

"As the fund has been sanctioned, bids will be invited soon. The office will have these facilities over the next six months. The government has decided to make the VACB more effective and the modernisation drive is being undertaken as part of this. The officers will also be provided training in new methods of corruption detection and investigation," an officer said.

The VACB had registered around 149 corruption cases in 2017. In 2016, the number of cases stood at an all-time high of 338. Though the VACB is greatly understaffed the proportion of work carried out by each officer is pretty high. The department has launched whistleblower apps for the public to report corruption among government officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss