CCTV security for Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's city office soon

KOCHI: The security at the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) office here will be further enhanced with CCTV cameras being installed shortly. Besides, the building housing the establishment will get a facelift due to the modernisation work set to be carried out soon.

Recently, the government sanctioned funds to beef up security at the VACB office. "We had requested headquarters to sanction funds for installing CCTV cameras. Since the VACB units handle some of the most sensitive cases and the documents are kept here, the CCTV camera will enhance the security detail," an officer said.

A sum of `2.08 lakh has been sanctioned for installing the CCTV cameras on the premises. For added security, the VACB has already implemented an electronic file management system. The Phase II implementation of the electronic file management system will begin as soon as the government allocates `27 lakh for the purpose. Similarly, the building will have an elevator for which `33.85 lakh has been sanctioned. The four-storeyed building currently houses the office of the VACB Central Range, VACB Special Cells and VACB district unit, with around 70 personnel working there.

"As the fund has been sanctioned, bids will be invited soon. The office will have these facilities over the next six months. The government has decided to make the VACB more effective and the modernisation drive is being undertaken as part of this. The officers will also be provided training in new methods of corruption detection and investigation," an officer said.

The VACB had registered around 149 corruption cases in 2017. In 2016, the number of cases stood at an all-time high of 338. Though the VACB is greatly understaffed the proportion of work carried out by each officer is pretty high. The department has launched whistleblower apps for the public to report corruption among government officers.