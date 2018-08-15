Kuwait Airways aircraft lands off-centred in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A Kuwait Airways aircraft with 161 passengers on board landed off-centred at Nedumbassery airport following heavy rain on Tuesday. A few runway lights were damaged in the incident and they were fixed immediately. All the passengers are safe and there was no damage to the plane.

According to Cochin International Airport Ltd sources, Kuwait Airways flight KU 357, which arrived at 4.20 am, faced difficulties in landing due to inclement weather. Heavy rain had affected visibility due to which the plane could not stick to the correct alignment. The plane moved to the edge of the runway and damaged some lights. Flight operations on the runway resumed minutes after cleaning and fixing the runway lights. The aircraft returned to Kuwait at 9.40 am with all passengers after wheel change.