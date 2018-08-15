Home Cities Kochi

Onam fair in full swing: Pandhal Trade Fair Association'S 19th exhibition mela

The mela accommodates public sector company goods with exclusive offers purely for the fair which makes the Home Makers Fest distinct from the rest.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Home Makers Fest and Onam Mela has set stage at the Ernakulathappan ground. Organised by the Pandhal Trade Fair Association, this 19th exhibition mela includes products from famous banners and 130 onam stalls. The mela accommodates public sector company goods with exclusive offers purely for the fair which makes the Home Makers Fest distinct from the rest.

The fair, ranging from everyday goods to furniture, plant saplings and education leaflets garners more people by the hour. Products by Colgate, Medimix, Ambika Pillai’s Kaytra, Milky Mist, Melam curry masala, Aachi masala, Cycle agarbatti and Cashew Development Corporation, Coirboard, Hindustan Latex have special offers. Electronic brands such as Samsung, Godrej, Panasonic, and Bosch have CCTV and surveillance equipment with exclusive discounts.

Colgate’s paste and brush combo have a 50 per cent discount. Ellora Solutions’ security products have a discount of 15 per cent. While Cycle agarbatti and Medimix stalls offer sample packets to consumers, Aachi masala products have a free gift. Diabetic friendly products have a 10 to 15 per cent discount. Hindustan Latex body sprays have an off of Rs 50. The exhibition cum sale has foodstalls and gaming zones for children. The mela is free entry and is open from 11 am to 8.30 pm.                               

