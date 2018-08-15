Students visit Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor for World Elephant Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI:It was like an initiation into the ways of the wild, or rather that of the gentle giant, the elephant. For the more than 50 students who shuffled into the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor, it was a journey through the lives of jumbos.

They experienced the rare joy of handing out food to elephants, watching the jumbos revel in waters as they are given a bath and getting a peak into the lives of the majestic beings. They listened with rapt attention as they were informed on how to act when confronted with an elephant in the wild. The students had arrived as part of the programme organised for students by the Social Forestry Wing in the Forest Department to mark the World Elephant Day.

As many as 56 students of the forestry club of Christ Nagar School, Kawdiar attended the unique programme by the forest department. Awareness classes, quizzes and drawing competitions themed on elephants were held as part of the programme.

“The classes delved on the crucial role elephants play in the eco-system and raised awareness among school children about the environment,” said J R Ani, ACF, Social Forestry Department. The students learned all about elephants, their behaviour, physiological traits, the illegal ivory trade, how to behave if one encounters an elephant in the wild and so forth.

The programme which started at 9 in the morning was replete with a host of activities including a small rally by the students, competitions and awareness classes.Mornings were rich with close encounters of sorts with the gentle giants as the students watched the elephants being fed sumptuous meals. The centre has as many as 18 elephants and five baby elephants.

The World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12. With the schools remaining closed, the social forestry wings across the state decided to celebrate the day on Monday with the involvement of students, the official added.

The familiarisation programme concluded in the evening. Every year, during World Elephant Day, the centre conducts such programmes for students.