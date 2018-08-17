Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Panic buying, shortage of food as Kochi goes into despair

There are no vegetables, bread, eggs or even rice and wheat flour supplies in these places as people go for these commodities first.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Roads are blocked in Kochi making restocking of supplies difficult (File | EPS)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the water entering a few parts of the city, panic buying can be seen at every supermarket and shops in the city. Cars and two-wheelers are clogging up the roads and entryways of the malls and shops. The scenes inside these shopping centres are even more frantic. People can be seen grabbing enormous amount of food and immediate supplies. There are no vegetables, bread, eggs or even rice and wheat flour supplies in these places as people go for these commodities first. In some places, this has even caused minor arguments and disagreements.

READ | Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Death toll has risen to 167

"I had seen a person grab 25 coconuts. Packet foods are the wiser investment and yet we see people buying all sort 0f food products and at whopping amounts. I must say that while we have to stock up our houses, we should keep in mind that a lot of people are suffering without food, s tuck in the relief camps and this stock can be used for them too," said Rajendran, a resident of Palarivattom.

The small shops selling a limited number of shops also see an increased number of buyers. "I am going to Ernakulam Market to stock up my shop. I usually stock up for a week with a rough calculation of regular members. The numbers are rapidly increasing and hopefully I will be able to refill the stocks. My shop is in one of the rooms of my house and we are already housing a few families from the flooded areas in there," said Elsamma, a small vendor.

The situations in some hotels and restaurants are no different either. However, as the roads are blocked in the city, restocking the supplies have also become an issue which is contributing to the food shortage in the city and flood-affected areas.

ends

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi rains Kerala floods Kerala rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career