Home Cities Kochi

A puzzle in an enigma in a record

A giant puzzle for the Guinness Book 

Published: 18th August 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

The huge ‘edakoodam’ that broke the last Swiss puzzle record

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Art director and painter Rajasekharan Parameswaran has a huge problem on his hands. In fact, it is so huge, it is a Guinness World Record.Rajasekharan has built an ‘edakoodam’, which is a Rubik’s Cube-like puzzle. Made up of six wooden blocks, the edakoodam, once dismantled, can be put back into its original shape only with mathematical skills. Rajasekharan’s huge edakoodam, breaks the current Swiss record.The artist has many accolades to his credit, and is keen to constantly innovate and explore new mediums. He wanted to break the record of largest wood block-puzzle held by Foffa Conrad in Valchava, Switzerland. 

“I was always fascinated by edakoodams as it requires a lot of mathematical skill. When I heard about the record by the person in Switzerland, I thought of making an edakoodan bigger than that. So, I informed the Guinness authorities about the plan to break the previous record,” he said.Rajasekharan made his edakoodam using a wood and metal frame. This ‘devil’s knot’ measures 7.30 metre in length, 0.60 metre in width and 0.60 metre in height, breaking Conrad’s record puzzle which measured 6 metre in length, 0.40 metre in width and 0.40 metre in height. The edakoodam now exhibited at the Raviz Hotels and Resorts, Kollam.

Breaking a record is not new for Rajasekharan as he holds a Guinness record for the largest easel painting - 56.5 ft x 31 ft - portrait of late Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad in 2008. 
Rajasekharan, popularly known as Marthandam Rajasekharan, is also the recipient of the state award for art direction for Adoor Gopalakrishnan-directed feature “Naalu Pennungal”. The film marked his debut work as an art director. 

When asked about how he was drawn to art and especially making edakoodams, he says, “I used to play with the toy from my childhood days. In college, I studied mathematics. This taught me ways to assemble edakoodams,” he said. The artist adds that the structure that he has installed in the Raviz is the blow-up version of the small ‘edakoodam’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics