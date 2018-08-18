Home Cities Kochi

Panic-stricken people rush to stock food

There are no vegetables, bread, eggs or even rice and wheat flour supplies, as such commodities are given first preference. In some places this has even caused minor arguments and disagreements. 

Published: 18th August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

The heavy rush seen in front of a supermarket in Kochi on Thursday night

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With water entering a few parts of the city, panic buying can be seen at every supermarket and shops in the city. Cars and two-wheelers have been clogging up roads and entrances of malls and shops. Scenes inside these shopping centres are even more frantic. People can be seen grabbing enormous amount of food and immediate supplies. 

There are no vegetables, bread, eggs or even rice and wheat flour supplies, as such commodities are given first preference. In some places this has even caused minor arguments and disagreements. 
“I had seen a person grab 25 coconuts. Packet foods are wiser investments and yet we see people buying all sorts 0f food products at whopping amounts. I must say that while we have to stock up our houses, we should keep in mind that a lot of people at relief camps have scarcity of food and this stock can be used for them,” said Rajendran, a resident of Palarivattom.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Kochi international airport to remain shut till August 26 morning

Small shops selling limited number of stocks can also see an increased number of buyers. “I buy materials from the Ernakulam Market to stock up my shop. I usually stock up for a week with a rough calculation of regular members. Numbers are rapidly increasing and hopefully I will be able to refill. My shop is in one of the rooms of my house and we are already housing a few families from the flooded areas in there,” said Elsamma, a small vendor.

The state of affairs in some hotels and restaurants are no different either. However, as roads are blocked, restocking supplies have become an issue which has in turn contributed to the food shortage in the city and flood affected areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics