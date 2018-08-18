Panic-stricken people rush to stock food

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With water entering a few parts of the city, panic buying can be seen at every supermarket and shops in the city. Cars and two-wheelers have been clogging up roads and entrances of malls and shops. Scenes inside these shopping centres are even more frantic. People can be seen grabbing enormous amount of food and immediate supplies.

There are no vegetables, bread, eggs or even rice and wheat flour supplies, as such commodities are given first preference. In some places this has even caused minor arguments and disagreements.

“I had seen a person grab 25 coconuts. Packet foods are wiser investments and yet we see people buying all sorts 0f food products at whopping amounts. I must say that while we have to stock up our houses, we should keep in mind that a lot of people at relief camps have scarcity of food and this stock can be used for them,” said Rajendran, a resident of Palarivattom.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Kochi international airport to remain shut till August 26 morning

Small shops selling limited number of stocks can also see an increased number of buyers. “I buy materials from the Ernakulam Market to stock up my shop. I usually stock up for a week with a rough calculation of regular members. Numbers are rapidly increasing and hopefully I will be able to refill. My shop is in one of the rooms of my house and we are already housing a few families from the flooded areas in there,” said Elsamma, a small vendor.

The state of affairs in some hotels and restaurants are no different either. However, as roads are blocked, restocking supplies have become an issue which has in turn contributed to the food shortage in the city and flood affected areas.