Working out his route to success

KOCHI: Years ago, Rajesh John was taken to a gym by his friends. Initially, he was teased for working out with his disabled leg. But today, the people who teased him are his clients at the gym he owns. A decade after he first hit the gym, he has earned an identity for himself in the bodybuilding field and is gearing up to make the country proud.

“I never felt like I had any disability because of the continuous encouragement from friends and family. I feel delighted after winning the Mr World title in Body Building Championship (Physically Challenged category) organised by the World Fitness Federation in 2016. Now, I am going to represent my country again,” said Rajesh, a native of Pathanamthitta.

He pointed out he was the first Indian to win the title in 2016 when 30 countries had participated. He said though he won the selection in 2017, he couldn’t find a sponsor to take him to the world competition.

Rajesh said that this year, he is being helped by a friend to meet the expenses, and he is all set for the match which will be held in California on November 3 and 4. “In the beginning, I faced several hiccups, but with practice I have been able to overcome this,” he said. The title in the competition goes to the man with the most outstanding muscles and attitude.

Rajesh, who was always passionate about bodybuilding, said his mother and friends are his strength. He lost function in his left leg when he was four in a case of medical negligence. Presently, he has put a caliper in his leg for support. “I believe the disability has instilled a strong drive and willpower in my life. With beautiful people around me, I could work and create a mark of my own,” he said.

Rajesh earned the Mr Kerala title several times and the accolades helped him to attract patrons to the gym. “I intend to organise health awareness sessions for people and participate in charitable activities through my gym,” he said. He added that their team is also planning to do something for the flood-affected people.