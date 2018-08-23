Relief collection centres, the lifeline

Jijo Malayil By

KOCHI: Sustaining the collective resilience in the aftermath of the greatest deluge since 1924, major relief material collection centres reported a continued supply of materials pouring in on Tuesday. M G Rajamanickam coordinating one of the state’s largest initiative conducted by Ernakulam district administration, Anbodu Kochi, which is being run at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) at Kadavanthara says enough stock of food and other materials are available. “Since people have started returning to their houses, we are in need of supplies pertaining to cleaning materials like phenyl, Dettol, bleaching powder, gloves, etc.,” says Rajamanickam.

There is no dearth of volunteers either with scores of youngster, and housewives, thronging the venue, steadily sorting out and packing relief materials. Narayanan Kutty, a Sub-Inspector at Thodupuzha police station, along with a few colleagues patiently awaited their turn to pick up the allotted consignment for Idukki district. “Landslide victims are looking at a longer stay at the relief camps. Hence, we are sourcing materials taking into account their prolonged requirements,” he said.

Rotary Club collection initiative at Panampilly Nagar saw them disperse 650 consignments of relief materials to smaller relief camps across the state. “Along with sizeable contributions by various clubs in the state, we also received large consignments,” said Rajmohan Nair, director, Rotary Club of Cochin.