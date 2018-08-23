Home Cities Kochi

Relief collection centres, the lifeline

Sustaining the collective resilience in the aftermath of the greatest deluge since 1924, major relief material collection centres reported a continued supply of materials pouring in on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sustaining the collective resilience in the aftermath of the greatest deluge since 1924, major relief material collection centres reported a continued supply of materials pouring in on Tuesday. M G Rajamanickam coordinating one of the state’s largest initiative conducted by Ernakulam district administration, Anbodu Kochi, which is being run at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) at Kadavanthara says enough stock of food and other materials are available. “Since people have started returning to their houses, we are in need of supplies pertaining to cleaning materials like phenyl, Dettol, bleaching powder, gloves, etc.,” says Rajamanickam.

There is no dearth of volunteers either with scores of youngster, and housewives, thronging the venue, steadily sorting out and packing relief materials. Narayanan Kutty, a Sub-Inspector at Thodupuzha police station, along with a few colleagues patiently awaited their turn to pick up the allotted consignment for Idukki district. “Landslide victims are looking at a longer stay at the relief camps. Hence, we are sourcing materials taking into account their prolonged requirements,” he said.

Rotary Club collection initiative at Panampilly Nagar saw them disperse 650 consignments of relief materials to smaller relief camps across the state. “Along with sizeable contributions by various clubs in the state, we also received large consignments,” said Rajmohan Nair, director, Rotary Club of Cochin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games