Call grows for using naval air station in tandem with CIAL for civilian flights

By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The opening of naval air station INS Garuda in Kochi for civilian flights following the temporary closure of Cochin International Airport has come as a blessing for those stranded due to one of the worst floods in Kerala’s history.

However, the incident has once again underscored the need for a permanent airfield inside the city for the operation of small civilian aircraft, which has been a long-pending demand. The air station will be closed for civilian ops once Nedumbassery airport reopens.

According to analysts, air traffic from Kochi has been growing at a much faster pace compared to other Indian cities. One of the main shortcomings is that the main airport is around 38 km away from the heart of the city. Aviation analyst Jacob K Philip said the state should explore the feasibility of using the naval air station, which had been a civilian airport till the 2000s, for both civilian and defence purposes as it’s vital for a city like Kochi.

Airlines can use the air station as a hub for small aircrafts, which would be beneficial for both the business community and tourists as Kochi is the gateway to Kerala. Further, as Kannur international airport has backed out of the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme aimed at making air travel affordable, the state can operate the naval air station under the UDAN scheme, said Biji Eapen, national president, IATA Agents Association of India.

This would be beneficial for travellers from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts apart from Kochites as they can fly at affordable rates. As the air station has facilities such as two runways, distance measuring equipment and non-directional beacon, there won’t be any hurdles in operating civilian flights having the capacity to carry up to 170 passengers, said Philip.

However, a Navy spokesperson said using the naval air station as a permanent facility for civilian flights will cripple the Naval Aviation School, which has been functioning from the station. Though the facility was used for both training and civilian flight operations in the past, now the Navy has more man machinery than the 1990s and the air station is facing space constraints as it is sandwiched between an expanding city and the port.

Moreover, the Navy is always ready to help the state during times of distress even if it faces glitches in its operations and training programmes, he said. It has also limitations in operating bigger aircraft as it can’t afford expanding its runway due to space crunch, he added.

VITAL STATS

Runway size

31/13, Length: 4,640 ft, Width: 145 ft

35/17, Length: 5,960 ft, Width: 145 ft

Navigational equipment

VOR-DME (VHF omnidirectional range and distance measuring equipment)

NDB (non-directional beacon)