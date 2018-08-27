Home Cities Kochi

A friend in need for NDRF rescue team

A businessman visiting Aluva out of curiosity after hearing the news the state was witnessing the worst flood in a century became part of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Published: 27th August 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A businessman visiting Aluva out of curiosity after hearing the news the state was witnessing the worst flood in a century became part of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, guiding them to each location for six days. Such was his dedication he had to depend on relatives to shift his family to safety from his flooded house. His medical shop at Aluva had been submerged and the whole stock was destroyed, but Satheesh continued his service, helping the NDRF men in the hour of crisis.

T V Satheesh, a seafood exporter and pharmaceutical distributor, visited Aluva Palace out of curiosity on August 15 to witness the rescue operation. When he arrived, the 42-member NDRF team was desperately trying to get some food as all the hotels were closed. Satheesh promised to help and brought food from a hotel on the highway. From that moment, the team members, including Deputy Commandant G Vijayan, became his friends.

“Apart from providing accommodation at Aluva Palace, the district administration did not offer any support,” Satheesh told Express. “There were hundreds of calls from panicked denizens stranded in flooded houses and the team was struggling to attend the calls as they were not familiar with the area. I volunteered to take them to the location,” he added.

While he was busy helping the NDRF, Satheesh’s house at Kalamassery got submerged and he had to contact his relatives to shift his family. He had to travel up to 20 km sometimes to arrange food for the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Disaster Response Force Kerala Floods Kerala Rescue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6