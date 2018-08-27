Home Cities Kochi

An effort to ensure clean potable water

Weeks of relentless flooding has resulted in contaminated wells and wrecked pumping stations. Polluted water,  can be an easy catalyst of diseases such as hepatitis C.

Published: 27th August 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Water being purified at the flood-hit areas

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Weeks of relentless flooding has resulted in contaminated wells and wrecked pumping stations. Polluted water, being an effective catalyst of diseases such as hepatitis C, can also give rise to epidemics in the state.

Overcoming this situation is Sudhin Vilangadan, Managing Director of Aquasan Technologies Pvt Ltd, a brand based in Edapally that specialises in water purifiers.

An initiative of the Rotary Club of Cochin Knights supported by Aquasan and Hycount, this water purification system works on the reverse osmosis technology. “A truck was converted to a mobile RO water treatment plant that is driven to different places in and around Kochi. The RO technology is the best concept for water purification,” says Sudhin. “Water is pumped from the source, which then passes through the RO plant and converted into drinking water. 500 litres can be pumped per hour. Moreover, the silver ionisation technology also retains minerals and makes it bacteria free,” adds Sudhin.

The treated water is then stored in the tank, which can last about three days. “Until now, we’ve had 4,000 beneficiaries. We’ve been to Varapuzha, Chalakkudy and will be driving to flood-affected Chengannur too,” says Sudhin. He feels that the Rotary club and broadcast channels have played an enormous role in getting the word out there. Despite the Rs 3 lakh cost of the plant apart from other expenses, the clean, treated water is distributed for free at the flood-hit regions.

Sudhin stresses the importance of drinking water. “After a disastrous flood, the lack of drinking water poses an enormous problem. If the source is not good, the water has to be chlorinated and boiled,” he says. Regions and households facing potable water shortage may contact 9995012345, Sudhin Vilangadan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods drinking water Relief camps water purifiers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6