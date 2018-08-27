An effort to ensure clean potable water

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Weeks of relentless flooding has resulted in contaminated wells and wrecked pumping stations. Polluted water, being an effective catalyst of diseases such as hepatitis C, can also give rise to epidemics in the state.

Overcoming this situation is Sudhin Vilangadan, Managing Director of Aquasan Technologies Pvt Ltd, a brand based in Edapally that specialises in water purifiers.

An initiative of the Rotary Club of Cochin Knights supported by Aquasan and Hycount, this water purification system works on the reverse osmosis technology. “A truck was converted to a mobile RO water treatment plant that is driven to different places in and around Kochi. The RO technology is the best concept for water purification,” says Sudhin. “Water is pumped from the source, which then passes through the RO plant and converted into drinking water. 500 litres can be pumped per hour. Moreover, the silver ionisation technology also retains minerals and makes it bacteria free,” adds Sudhin.

The treated water is then stored in the tank, which can last about three days. “Until now, we’ve had 4,000 beneficiaries. We’ve been to Varapuzha, Chalakkudy and will be driving to flood-affected Chengannur too,” says Sudhin. He feels that the Rotary club and broadcast channels have played an enormous role in getting the word out there. Despite the Rs 3 lakh cost of the plant apart from other expenses, the clean, treated water is distributed for free at the flood-hit regions.

Sudhin stresses the importance of drinking water. “After a disastrous flood, the lack of drinking water poses an enormous problem. If the source is not good, the water has to be chlorinated and boiled,” he says. Regions and households facing potable water shortage may contact 9995012345, Sudhin Vilangadan.