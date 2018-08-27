Animal Rahat to the rescue

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Trapped on rooftops and in cages, countless animals remain in the flood-hit areas, the ones who have been lucky enough to have survived the disaster. Like the seven-month-old calf which remained stranded in the waters in Alappuzha with no food for the past six days. Or the cattle which had ambled up the stairs when the waters closed in on them and remained huddled on the rooftop, unable to come down, surviving several torturous days. For the fortunate ones who survived the cataclysmic floods, help has come all the way from Maharashtra.

Animal Rahat, an animal welfare organisation has started its operations in the flood-hit areas. Equipped with a veterinary ambulance and a truck full of food, medicine and rescue equipment, the team reached the state on Thursday night. The ten-day operation which started on Friday is being carried out by the eight-member team of veterinarians and para-vets.

The team has been able to provide medication, food and relief to 40 animals in a span of two days. The first rescue was a total of three cows and their calves which were trapped in the rooftop of a house in Pathanamthitta. A stray calf has also been rescued from Veeyapuram in Alappuzha. “Since it was a stray calf, it is being housed in an animal lover’s home. After the rescue and relief operations are over, we will take a call on where the animal needs to be transferred,” said Animal Rahat Chief Operating Officer Dr Naresh Upreti. Turtles and water snakes were also rescued. The animals were then released to their natural habitats.

The rescue and relief team is currently finding it difficult to arrange cattle feed with the feed brought from Maharashtra fast getting exhausted. “Instant energy giving cattle feed comprising wheat bran and groundnut oil cakes were brought from Maharashtra. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to get it in Kerala. Most of the cattle feed we are able to source locally has turned mouldy. So we are trying to arrange another truck of cattle feed from Tamil Nadu or Karnataka,” he said. The team had also distributed feed to cattle owners they encountered on the way. He has also urged people to protect animals from weather disasters by keeping them indoors where possible and never leaving them chained or caged outdoors – or anywhere they could strangle themselves or drown

The group is operating by co-ordinating with the Animal Husbandry Department and is supported by PETA India.One may call on 9820122602 if they encounter animals in distress in the flood-hit areas.