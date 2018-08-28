A wave of replacement follows

Jijo Malayil By

KOCHI:Bringing the faintest of relief to flood-affected households who have lost most of their belongings in the deluge, the majority of the home appliances, electronics companies have extended free service and up to 50 per cent reduction in spare parts prices across Kerala.

Scores of people who have lost essential items such as water purifiers, geysers, washing machine, kitchen appliances and television, are left with no other choice than to repair or get it replaced at the earliest. Since the warranty does not cover water damage and less than 5 per cent of the household items are insured, consumers are left in a tight spot when it comes to flood-damaged electronic and home appliances.

Esther, a resident of Aluva, says since most of her household products were submerged for days leaving it covered in muck and sewage, we are doubtful of salvaging it. “Even though servicing might probably make it work temporarily, for peace of mind, we are likely to replace most of the products starting with the most essential ones,” says Esther.

Sudheesh B S, sales head at Bismi Kochi reports that most companies have also extended their Onam offers, at least for two to three weeks, hoping for a spike in demand with an expected replacement wave in the next few weeks. “The industry reckons that only 33 per cent of the estimated Onam sales has happened this year leaving behind huge inventories at dealerships, which will be sufficient to meet any possible requirements,” says Sudheesh.

Home appliances market, which is estimated to be about R3,000 crore a year in the state, of which sales worth R500 crore happen during the festive time preceding Onam. He adds people who are not restrained by money constraints are likely to get their products replaced and not take their chances with repairs.

Jerry of Philips authorised service centre at Edapally says that it’s highly desirable not to switch on any flood-affected electronic items to minimise damages to a significant extent.

“If water-affected, please take it to the next service centre at the earliest. There is a good chance that we can service most of the items if not powered on,” says Jerry. He adds that most service centres are tied up with dealerships to facilitate exchanges, and with Onam offers still in play, we are looking at increased requests in the coming weeks.All major consumer durables brands such as LG, Samsung and Godrej have advised their customers to get in touch their respective service centres at the earliest to initiate the service process.

Flood-affected equipment also attracts free service cost and discounted spare parts prices. Most of the brands are likely to extend this offer through the month of September.In a possible boost to this process, the state government has also proposed an interest-free R1 lakh loan for households to refurnish flood-hit houses in order to make them habitable.

