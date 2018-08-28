Industry stakeholders swing into action

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Several agencies associated with the tourism industry were at the forefront of the rescue and relief operations in the state. The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) provided its two boats for the rescue operations. One of the boats was brought in from Kumarakom for rescue operations in Ernakulam district.

The DTPC’s authorised service providers in kayaking and diving actively took part in the rescue operations in Aluva, Kalady and Kalamassery. Blue Marine Boat Service based in Nettoor, which is an associated service provider with the DTPC, also provided its three speedboats for the rescue work. The Cherai Water Sports, which promotes adventure tourism on Cherai beach, was involved in rescue operations using their kayaks. The members of the group were actively involved in rescuing people along with the Navy and other agencies.

Greenix Village, a Fort Kochi-based cultural arts centre, also provided two boats for rescue work. Taj Malabar provided one of its speedboats for the rescue operation. The Kerala Travel Mart also chipped in with valuable assistance during and post-flood scenario.

The Muziris Heritage Project also extended its help to the flood-affected people. “Around 285 people were staying in the relief camps opened at various heritage sites. We also opened a community kitchen which could provide food for more than 1,500 people during the floods,” said P M Nowshad, managing director, Muziris Heritage Project.

Ernakulam DTPC secretary S Vijayakumar said though the Tourism Department has taken a major hit during the monsoon, the people involved in the industry were active doing relief work.