Making flood-hit areas habitable

A57-member team from ACC Cement Coimbatore, consisting of engineers, plumbers, cleaners and electricians, actively engaged in cleaning efforts in Aluva on Monday.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A 57-member team from ACC Cement Coimbatore, consisting of engineers, plumbers, cleaners and electricians, actively engaged in cleaning efforts in Aluva on Monday. The Coimbatore-based team has been in Ernakulam since August 25, making various parts of the district habitable after the deluge.
Karthik Iyer, DGM & State Head, ACC Cement, said the team is fully equipped to completely restore a structure affected by floods. “We have been functioning in the district for the past couple of days with the aim of helping the flood victims,” says Karthik.

During the initial phase, the services of the ACC team were rendered in Aluva, Desham and Kadungallor. The team has serviced in institutions like UC College relief camp, Sri Sai Vidya Vihar School, Kadungalloor, mosques at Thottakkattukara, and scores of houses in the district. The company has decided to expand its service to Chalakuddy, Thrissur, and Idukki from Tuesday.

“At first, we decided to cleanse those flooded houses, in order for the residents to move in, as it’s a herculean task for them. Three to four days into this initiative, we realised that we would be of utmost help to the elderly and those whose children are abroad,” says Dileep, a coordinator of the drive.

The company is also planning to distribute up to 4500 food and cleaning kits, which included 800 food kits that were distributed at the fisherman felicitation function on Sunday. “It’s without a doubt that Kerala will rise above this disaster just like a phoenix that rises from its ashes” read a statement from the ACC team. The ACC team services can be availed by contacting their help line number-0484 2371330.

