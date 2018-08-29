Home Cities Kochi

Making schools ready for young friends

The school authorities expressed their gratitude to the IT employees who took time from their busy schedule and cleaned the school and its premises.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:It was dirty, stinking and demanded a lot of effort to be cleaned. Rising to the occasion, a group of enthusiastic and energetic volunteers from Prathidhwani, Technopark joined together with shovels, broomsticks, brushes and mops to clean the the PMV Higher Secondary School that was affected by the flood to welcome the small friends who would be back as the school reopens.

Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala was part of the ‘Clean Kerala Campaign’ which cleaned flood affected areas from August 26. Due to the devastating floods, many houses, institutions and schools were covered with mud and waste that got accumulated as water entered these places. About 48 volunteers from Prathidhwani carried out cleaning activities in Peringara.“The classrooms and furniture were covered with thick mud. It took about six hours to clean as we had to brush, sweep, wash and mop the mud,” said Prasanthi Pramod, one of the members.

