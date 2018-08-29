Plea on therapy centres for kids: State told to file affidavit

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit in response to a petition alleging the therapy centres for children with neurological disability are functioning in the state without qualified medical professionals.

The court observed it is a matter of concern there is no regulatory authority to ensure the children are treated by competent medical professionals.According to the petitioner, many therapy centres are functioning in the state where the children are handled by cleaners and other support staff of the centres.

The state government is yet to comply with the directives under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.