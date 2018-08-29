Home Cities Kochi

Plea on therapy centres for kids: State told to file affidavit

The state government is yet to comply with the directives under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit in response to a petition alleging the therapy centres for children with neurological disability are functioning in the state without qualified medical professionals.

The court observed it is a matter of concern there is no regulatory authority to ensure the children are treated by competent medical professionals.According to the petitioner, many therapy centres are functioning in the state where the children are handled by cleaners and other support staff of the centres.
The state government is yet to comply with the directives under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor