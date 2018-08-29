Home Cities Kochi

UST Global announces tie-up with pCloudy

UST Global, a leading Digital Transformation solutions company, has announced a partnership with pCloudy, a California-based Mobile App testing platform with more than 50,000 users across the globe. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UST Global, a leading Digital Transformation solutions company, has announced a partnership with pCloudy, a California-based Mobile App testing platform with more than 50,000 users across the globe. This partnership will enable UST Global to offer digital applications with quality at high speed to their clients via a continuous testing process that leverages pCloudy’s Mobile Testing Platform.
This strategic alliance between pCloudy and UST aims to disrupt quality engineering for digital applications and align testing with Agile and DevOps practices.

pCloudy CEO Avinash Tiwari said: “pCloudy’s partnership with UST Global is going to disrupt the mobile application testing and make it future-ready. It will benefit enterprise mobility to ensure flawless performance of their applications with the latest technologies and breakthrough features.

This alliance will help UST Global’s clients achieve optimal results from testing, accelerate application delivery and error-free apps through manual, automated, bot or crowd tests performed on real devices.”
According to Sunil Kanchi, Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President, UST Global, the partnership with pCloudy will help enable the customers to improve device and browser test coverage that is essential for ensuring the quality of digital applications.

