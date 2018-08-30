Home Cities Kochi

HDFC Bank to adopt 30 villages; donates Rs 10 crore

The HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it will adopt 30 villages in Kerala as part of its long-term flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Published: 30th August 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 02:18 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it will adopt 30 villages in Kerala as part of its long-term flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. The initiative aims at helping people in the worst-hit parts of the state recover from the devastation caused by the floods.

This includes setting up medical camps and rebuilding health centres affected in the flood, supporting the renovation/reconstruction of local schools and imparting skills training to families to restore livelihood.
“The measures will be finalised in consultation with the state government and will be a long-term plan. The bank’s local NGO partners will help by providing on-ground assistance,” a release said.The bank has also contributed Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The bank employees contributed a day’s salary for the purpose.

HDFC Bank also waived the late payment fees on EMIs/dues on loans and credit cards in August for its Kerala customers and enabled contribution to the CMDRF. It is also working round-the-clock to restore normalcy in banking operations.

